UK sanctions Russian Orthodox head; decries forced adoption

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced a new round of sanctions against Russia. Those targeted include Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who Britain said “repeatedly abused his position to justify” Russia’s war on Ukraine. Britain also sanctioned Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, who is accused of overseeing the forced transfer of 2,000 Ukrainian children and facilitating their forced adoption in Russia. Others on Thursday’s list include four colonels from a brigade known to have killed, raped and tortured civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said Britain is “taking all steps we can” regarding two British citizens sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.