6 plead guilty after Homeland Security Investigation into thousands of stolen catalytic converters

By Alexis Zotos

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Six Missourians pleaded guilty in federal court to a multi-million dollar scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines.

According to a Homeland Security Investigation, Evan Marshall, 24, of Rogersville, was the ring leader in a plan that spanned from December 2019 to October 2021.

Marshall admitted he bought tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters directly from his co-defendants and from other thieves, and sold the stolen catalytic converters for a total of approximately $1 million.

“This actually feeds into a much larger criminal network that expands throughout the state, throughout the nation and throughout the world. And it funds much larger criminal networks and can harm the community as a whole,” said HSI Resident Agent in Charge Timothy Kixmiller.

He said this investigation indicates the federal government is taking these thefts seriously and that multiple other investigations are underway.

