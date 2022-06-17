China defends ‘zero-COVID’ after US envoy warns of costs

BEIJING (AP) — China is defending its tough “zero-COVID” policy after the U.S. ambassador said it is causing serious damage to the global economy and foreign business sentiment. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China’s economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic, and the policy, which mandates lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing, is suitable for China’s conditions. China has sought to completely eliminate outbreaks of COVID-19 with tough restrictions, while most other countries are relaxing their anti-coronavirus measures. U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns said Thursday that the “zero-COVID” policy has had a major impact on business sentiment, singling out as especially damaging a two-month lockdown in Shanghai, China’s largest city and key financial hub.