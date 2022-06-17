Tanzania accused of violence on Maasai protesting eviction

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s government is accused of using violence against Maasai herders protesting efforts to evict them from one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations. It’s the latest friction between those who see certain African landscapes as a lucrative playground and those who call them home. Witnesses of the confrontations in recent days in the Ngorongoro area told The Associated Press that some of the wounded people have fled into neighboring Kenya to seek care, fearing retaliation from authorities. The East African Court of Justice will rule on Wednesday on the merits of a case filed by supporters of the Maasai against Tanzania’s government.