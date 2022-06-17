Texas committee still trying to question Uvalde police

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde elementary school massacre is signaling that local police have still not committed to speaking with it about the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows said Friday that his committee was in conversations with the Uvalde Police Department and hoped to announce soon whether members of the force will appear as witnesses. Weeks after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, law enforcement officials have stopped providing updates about what they’ve learned about the shooting and the police response. The House committee has interviewed more than a dozen witnesses behind closed doors as of Friday, including state police, school staff and school district police.