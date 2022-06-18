News Channel 3 In-Depth: Betty Ford Center 40th Anniversary

It's one of the world's most famous addiction treatment centers, and it's located right here in the Coachella Valley. The Betty Ford Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and at a time the nation faces a worsening substance abuse crisis.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut was given rare permission to tour the private center, which sits on a 20-acre campus in Rancho Mirage. On Tuesday at 6PM, watch his in-depth report on the center's history, and some upcoming major changes.

Daut spoke with former patients, the executive director, and Ford's daughter.

"What do you think your mother would say about where Betty Ford is now, and where it's headed?" Daut asked Susan Ford Bales. "I think she would be excited. I think she would be proud of the fact we are continuing to be leaders in the field," she replied.