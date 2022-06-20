1 person evaluated in fire at apartment complex, firefighters say

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston firefighters are working to put out an apartment fire in west Houston.

The fire was reported at about 8 a.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue near Briarpark Drive.

As SkyEye was heading to the scene, it saw thick, heavy smoke coming from the complex as far as 20 miles away.

Upon arrival, video was captured of flames shooting out from the top of the building.

One person was being evaluated at the scene but they were not taken to a hospital, HFD tweeted.

ABC13 spoke to one resident who lived next door to the apartment unit where the fire allegedly started.

“All we did was grab our dog and get out. We didn’t think it was going to be this bad. I didn’t think to grab anything. Now, my whole apartment is underwater and under fire. I literally just lost everything. I’m not even wearing socks right now,” said the resident.

It also happens to be this resident’s birthday.

“Today, I turned 23 years old and I just lost everything. I don’t even have insurance,” he said.

Firefighters were seen on ladders trying to put it out as quickly as possible so that nearby trees would not also catch on fire and cause more damage.

People are asked to avoid the area as all side streets are going to be blocked.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.