22-year-old charged with capital murder in 9-year-old’s death denied bond

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A judge denied bail for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s young daughter in a Heights-area apartment last week.

Jeremiah Jones executed 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells, police say, and then shot and wounded the child’s mother, Brittany Sorrells.

According to court documents, Brittany dated Jones for about eight months. The couple broke up two months ago.

Brittany said Jones came to her apartment the week before the alleged murder with a gun and threatened to kill her.

On the night of the shooting, Brittany told police her cousin, who was staying with her, had been walking in and out of the apartment, so the door was unlocked.

Brittany claims she was in bed with Kyhlie and two other children, watching a movie, when Jones walked into the apartment and demanded a TV he said was his.

After ripping the TV off the wall and moving it to the front of the apartment, he allegedly told Brittany he wanted her cell phone after accusing her of dating another man, according to court documents.

Brittany told police when she gave him her phone, Jones walked into the back bedroom, where Khylie was.

That’s when Brittany said she heard two gunshots and saw Jones leave the bedroom. Jones then allegedly shot Brittany in the shoulder, before leaving the apartment.

Brittany ran to the bedroom where she saw her daughter on the floor with a gunshot wound to her head. The child later died at a hospital.

Police said the other children were unharmed and are in the care of family members.

It is still unclear if the 22-year-old will face the death penalty.

Jones faces capital murder and assault charges.

