Palm Springs man helps gay Afghan escape Taliban

A Palm Springs man has successfully aided his friend's escape Afghanistan after being threatened with death for being gay.

Fawad Noorzid, 22, grew up in Afghanistan at a time when LGBTQ culture was tolerated there. After a regime change when the Taliban overthrew the government, however, he was forced into into hiding and had to try to flee.

Noorzid finally escaped to Canada last week after Palm Springs resident Michael Gambill worked with international agencies to get him out.

