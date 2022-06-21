Several investigators search for cause of large downtown Las Vegas fire

By Joe Vigil

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials say between 20 and 40 personnel were digging in debris at 200 Tower Street Monday for a cause in a large early Sunday morning fire.

Tim Szymanski, with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, says that the agency along with the Clark County Fire Department and the ATF are involved. He says an arson dog will also be used in the investigation. While that may sound like a lot of personnel, Szymanski says resources like that would typically be used for a fire this large and is not calling the fire suspicious at this time. He tells FOX5 officials believe the fire started in a building under construction. Some occupied condos were also damaged as were a business and several cars.

Initially, around 100 people were forced from their homes at the condo complex. The Red Cross has provided help with hotel rooms for some people while others are staying with friends or family. The Red Cross says help is still available to people who need it, including emotional support. Several people who live in units that did not burn have returned home.

During a news conference on Monday, officials said they were concerned about the threat of fires around the upcoming Fourth of July Holiday. They urge people to check to make sure they have a properly working smoke detector.

Officials say Red Cross teams are available for people in need who can’t afford a smoke detector. Home visits are available to provide and install smoke detectors at no cost to people in need. People can also get information on how to plan a fire escape route. This is through the Red Cross “Sound the Alarm” program. Visits can be scheduled online.

