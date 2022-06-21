Theodore man thankful to be alive after losing arm in horrific crash

By Stephen Moody

THEODORE, Alabama (WALA) — Ricky Brokaw is on the fast road to a very long recovery after a crash last week in Theodore. He lost part of his arm and it left him with other injuries that he’ll spend an extended period of time recuperating from.

Brokaw told FOX10 he driving home from a bar on Highway 90 just over a week ago. That’s when he looked to his side and saw another driver who made a threat.

“I heard somebody say something about, ‘You’re dead, cowboy.’ I thought he had a gun, but I stepped on the gas to try and get away from him. When I let off the gas, it wouldn’t let off,” Brokaw said.

He crashed into a drainage culvert on Nan Gray Davis Road. In a surreal moment, the next thing he remembers is waking up while first responders worked to get him out.

“I didn’t even know where I was. I had to have been in shock or something. I remember me talking to them. I didn’t even know what happened,” Brokaw said.

As crews worked tirelessly to free him, Brokaw could only see out of a tiny hole. He says as he gets ready to leave the hospital, he has a message for those first responders.

“I want to thank all of those first responders for coming out there to save my life. I personally want to do that whenever I get out to each and every one of them. Thank you for taking their time to get me out of there in two pieces,” Brokaw said.

Brokaw’s recovery is going so well that he’s expected to leave the hospital in the next few days.

