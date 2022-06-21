Toddler underwater for 2 minutes before found in Phoenix backyard pool

By David Baker

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found in a backyard pool on Monday evening. It happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters said the toddler was alone and underwater for two minutes before family members pulled him from the pool and started CPR.

Crews said he was breathing on his own when he arrived at the hospital but he’s in critical condition. It’s unclear if the pool had a fence around it. Firefighters didn’t say who was supposed to be watching the boy.

