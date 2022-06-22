Local health officials report the first possible case of Monkeypox in Riverside County



Riverside County health professionals have reported the county’s first probable Monkeypox case.

As of right now, the unidentified man under the age of 60 is somewhere in the eastern area of Riverside County. He was seen as an outpatient and did not require hospitalization.

More testing will take place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(CDC) laboratory to confirm whether it is Monkeypox, according to Dr. Geoffrey

Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.



“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case to determine the best

course of action moving forward,” said Leung. “Given that there have been other

probable cases in the region it is not surprising that we would have one in

Riverside County.”

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. This process can take several weeks



Some Examples of Monkey Pox below:

Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.

