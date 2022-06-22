Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closed until Friday due to technical issues

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will remain closed until Friday, June 24 due to technical issues, officials announced.

Officials said the issue was discovered during Wednesday's daily inspection prior to opening.

“During our daily inspection this morning prior to our opening to the public, a situation with the Tramway’s mechanical system was identified that warranted further investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision to not open,” said Chris Bartsch, Vice President of Tramway Systems.

