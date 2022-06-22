Security guard helps 2-year-old boy found walking alone in South Austin

By Web Staff

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A 2-year-old boy was found wandering alone in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said the boy, only wearing a diaper, was found walking in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

A security guard at a nearby gas station spotted the boy, looked for his parents and called police.

“He was just fine when he got to me,” Gerald Foster said. “We came in, I got him a shirt, got him a juice and a bag of chips and just took care of him like he was mine.”

Police confirmed the child’s parents were located.

Police said the child does not appear to have any injuries.

