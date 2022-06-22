Waukee residents sound off over scattered scooters across town

By Lauren Johnson

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — Bird scooters, a type of e-scooter, made their debut in Waukee back in April. Now, they’re scattered about the town and you don’t have to look very far to find one without using the app.

Residents say the new addition is convenient. However where people place them when their done using them is starting to become a problem.

“The only thing is that they’re everywhere. It’s like when you drive you’re like ‘Oh, there’s one, there’s one,'” Waukee resident Leah Gomes said.

Other residents have taken to social media with their concerns.

The city’s parks and recreation department oversees the usage of the scooters along with Bird. They say the scooter pilot project has been very popular in the area and they haven’t received many complaints.

“There is a local fleet manager hired by Bird scooters that manages the fleet, charges them, replaces them on a daily basis,” Matt Jermier of Waukee Parks and Recreation said.

The city also urges people to contact Bird if they see a misplaced scooter.

The pilot program will last until November and then the city council will vote to see if the scooters are a good fit for Waukee.

Some community members believe these obstacles are something the city can work through and they would like to see the scooters stay.

“I personally don’t mind it. I think that they’re fun and as long as they’re safe and people are having a good time then go for it,” Gomes said.

Waukee residents can call, email or file a report on the Bird scooter app regarding misplaced scooters.

