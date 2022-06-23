Teen killed after being hit by stolen SUV driven by half-naked man in West Philly: Police

By COREY DAVIS

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A 16-year-old was killed after being struck by an SUV being driven by a half-naked man in West Philadelphia late Wednesday night, police said.

The teen has been identified as James Saunders.

Investigators said the 27-year-old suspect was driving a stolen Toyota Highlander, possibly impaired, at a high rate of speed when he hit Saunders and a 21-year-old man around 11 p.m. in the area of North 44th and Parrish streets.

One of the victims was knocked out of his sneakers and dragged about 100 feet, according to police.

“We believe speed played a factor because we found debris that covers an area of about 300 feet from the striking vehicle,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “We found a cell phone and a lot of debris from the striking vehicle.”

The driver is also accused of crashing into three parked cars along the 800 block of N. 44th Street after striking the two pedestrians.

The bumper flew off of a car and the trunk was smashed in following the impact.

Officers later learned the Highlander was reported stolen in Cheltenham Township approximately 40 minutes before the fatal crash.

The impact left Saunders with severe trauma to his entire body. The teen was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old male suffered a broken leg.

Investigators said the driver was pinned inside the SUV when officers arrived. He was half-dressed.

“When they took him out of the vehicle, he was completely naked from the waist down, which is very unusual to be driving a vehicle naked from the waist down,” Small said. “That’s also one of the reasons we believe he may have been impaired. Also, by the way he was acting and I believe officers smelled alcohol coming from him and the vehicle.”

Small said investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

