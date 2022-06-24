Denise Richards is following her teenage daughter onto OnlyFans

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Denise Richards has made her debut on OnlyFans, just days after her teenage daughter joined the platform famous for its NSFW content.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum announced in an Instagram story Thursday that she was the latest member of the subscription-based service.

Sharing a photo of herself posing flirtatiously, Richards simply tagged the OnlyFans Instagram account and added the caption: “Link in bio baby.”

The 51-year-old actress followed up the news with an Instagram video that showed her walking barefoot along a beach, wearing a white dress. The straps of her dress had fallen down her shoulders and she hiked the dress up as she frolicked in the sea.

“Ready…here we go💛,” the “Scary Movie 3” star wrote, adding the hashtag “#onlyfans” and directing her 1.4 million followers to the link to subscribe to her content for $25 a month on her fully verified page.

Richards is following in the footsteps of stars including actress Carmen Electra, singer Aaron Carter and, of course, her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen.

Last week, Sheen’s father — Richards’ ex-husband — Charlie Sheen publicly expressed his disapproval of his daughter’s business venture. Sheen is offering her content for $19.99 a month.

“I do not condone this,” the former “Two and a Half Men” star told E! News. “But since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

He added: “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

But Richards, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Lola with Sheen, insisted that her daughter’s choices did not depend on who she lives with, telling People: “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

