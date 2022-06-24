Legal battles likely as divided states grapple with abortion

By JOHN HANNA, KIMBERLEE KRUESI and HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

The Supreme Court’s decision to end the constitutional right to abortion likely will lead to legal battles as already divided states grapple with the new landscape of abortion access. Even before Friday’s opinion, lawmakers, activists and legal scholars were arguing over whether Republican-led states can enforce abortion bans beyond their borders. That speculation could soon become reality as abortion opponents become more emboldened to try novel approaches to prevent women from crossing state lines to get an abortion.