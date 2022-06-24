Zelenskyy urges Glastonbury crowd to spread truth about war

PILTON, England (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged music fans at the Glastonbury Festival to “spread the truth about Russia’s war” on his country. Zelenskyy spoke to the crowd in a video message played Friday at the British music extravaganza before a set by The Libertines. The Ukrainian leader said “Russia has stolen our peace.” He called Glastonbury “the greatest concentration of freedom these days” and asked those attending to support “everyone whose freedom is under attack.” More than 200,000 people are attending the four-day festival in southwest England. Performers include Billie Eilish, Ziggy Marley, Foals, Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.