Southside neighborhood shelled with more than 100 bullets overnight

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police report finding more than 100 bullet casings at a scene in which four houses and three cars were struck by gunfire at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 near 17th and Scott.

No people are known to have been struck by gunfire during this shooting rampage.

Police say that the people inside the houses at the time of the shooting were: two 22-year-old females, a 35-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a three-year-old male, and a five-year-old male.

Police say this investigation is ongoing and they continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

