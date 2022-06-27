Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:47 AM

Australian data: Greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2021

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new government has blamed the previous administration’s inaction for an increase in the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions last year. Government data on Monday showed Australia emitted 0.8% more greenhouse gas last year than in 2020. Factors that caused the increase included a 4% rise in transport emissions as pandemic travel restrictions eased and 4.2% more agricultural emissions as rain ended years of drought in parts of Australia. News of Australia’s increasing greenhouse gas emissions comes as climate activist group Blockade Australia kicked off a weeklong campaign of disruption in Sydney. The group shut down the downtown Sydney Harbor Tunnel during Monday morning’s peak traffic period. Police arrested 11 demonstrators.

News

Associated Press

Skip to content