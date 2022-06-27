OC DA: Enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people found in home, vehicle of Fullerton man

By DARLEENE POWELLS

Click here for updates on this story

CALIFORNIA (KCAL, KCBS) — A 60-year-old man faces several drug charges after authorities say enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people was found in his Fullerton home.

Alfonso Gomez-Santana was charged Friday with a felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Gomez-Santana was pulled over near South Lemon Street and Orangethorpe Avenue Wednesday and arrested after officers found four kilos of fentanyl in his vehicle, authorities said. According to the district attorney’s officials, search of his home in Fullerton turned up 20 more kilos of fentanyl, $250,000 in fentanyl pills, and 122 grams of methamphetamine.

As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, and the amount that Gomez-Santana said was enough to kill 12 million people, nearly four times the population of Orange County, officials said.

“It is unconscionable that someone who has the ability to kill 12 million people is facing just a handful of years in jail,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Gomez-Santana is being held on more than $3 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 5. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 6 years and 8 months in jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.