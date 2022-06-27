Oklahoma voters to cast ballots for 2 US Senate seats

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters will have the rare opportunity to cast ballots for candidates for both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the primary election. Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford is running for reelection to a full six-year term. He faces two GOP challengers. There also are six Democrats vying for that seat. Oklahoma’s other U.S. Senate seat also is up for grabs since longtime U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced in February he was stepping down. Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn awaits the winner of the GOP primary. Horn did not draw a primary opponent. Whoever wins each of the GOP primaries on Tuesday will be heavily favored to retain the seat in the fall. Oklahoma hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than 30 years.