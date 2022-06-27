Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie McGraw is a singing sensation too

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Gracie McGraw has clearly inherited her parents’ talent.

The 25-year-old daughter of country superstars and “1883” costars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill posted a video on Instagram in which she sings “I’m Not That Girl” from the hit Broadway musical, “Wicked.”

“Hit me in the feels. Been there. Relate,” the younger McGraw wrote in the caption. “Wicked will always remain the top 5.”

She has more than one famous fan.

Singer and actor Rita Wilson, who is close with the McGraw/Hill family, wrote in the comments, “Well this is gorgeous.”

McGraw and Hill have been married since 1996 and are the parents of three daughters.

