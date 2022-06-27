War-damaged Russian weapons on display in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say a display of war-damaged Russian weapons in downtown Warsaw serves as a reminder of the horrors of the war in Ukraine but also that Russian aggression can be defeated. Polish and Ukrainian government officials opened the display in Warsaw’s Castle Square on Monday. The display includes a Russian tank, a howitzer and parts of missile systems that fell into the hands of Ukraine’s forces early in the war that started Feb. 24. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said the weapons demonstrate the effectiveness of her country’s defense systems and underscore the need for more such support. There are plans to exhibit the damaged equipment in the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe.