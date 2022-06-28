5 things to know for June 28: Roe v. Wade, Jan. 6, Amtrak crash, Immigration, Ukraine



1. Roe v. Wade

Most Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a new poll conducted in the immediate wake of the ruling. A 59% majority of US adults disapprove, with 41% approving, the CBS News/YouGov poll showed. Most Americans also say they believe it’s at least somewhat likely that the Supreme Court will eventually end or limit same-sex marriage (57%) and access to birth control and contraception (55%). Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN on Monday that the conservative court majority will likely revisit cases of precedent that ensure rights related to same-sex marriage and contraception. “This is not over,” Harris said, adding the Biden administration is doing everything within its power to defend access to medication abortion.

2. January 6

The committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6, 2021, has added an unexpected public hearing today. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and a witness to many critical events and conversations, is expected to testify publicly later today, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Hutchinson’s live testimony would mark a significant moment in the committee’s series of hearings as she has long been considered one of its most consequential witnesses who can speak to former President Donald Trump’s reaction to the Capitol riot. The announcement of the hearing — which will start at 1 p.m. ET — came as a surprise as the committee had said it was not going to resume its hearings until mid-July.

3. Amtrak crash

At least three people were killed and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak train derailed Monday in Missouri, authorities said. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago and had about 243 passengers on board when it collided with a dump truck near the city of Mendon, about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, according to the passenger rail company. Aerial footage of the crash showed the train toppled to the side as authorities responded to the scene. Preliminary reports indicate the incident happened at an uncontrolled intersection — without warning lights or motion gates — where a gravel road crossed the railroad tracks southwest of town. The collision was the second in two days in which an Amtrak train hit a passenger vehicle.

4. Immigration

At least 46 migrants were found dead inside of a semitruck in San Antonio Monday, according to authorities, in a scene that Mayor Ron Nirenberg called a “horrific human tragedy.” Investigators were alerted to the scene after a worker in a nearby building heard a cry for help, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said. The worker found a trailer with doors partially opened and saw a number of people deceased inside, McManus said. Sixteen people, including 12 children, were taken to nearby medical facilities for care. Those who were found alive were hot to the touch and suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion, officials said. There was also no sign of water in the trailer and no visible working air conditioning unit. High temperatures in the San Antonio area ranged from the high 90s to low 100s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

5. Ukraine

White House officials are losing confidence that Ukraine will ever be able to take back all of the land it has lost to Russia over the past four months of war, US officials told CNN, even with the more sophisticated weaponry the US and its allies plan to send. The officials emphasized that this more pessimistic assessment does not mean the US plans to pressure Ukraine into making any formal territorial concessions to Russia in order to end the war. There is also hope that Ukrainian forces will be able to take back significant chunks of territory in a likely counteroffensive later this year. Separately, Ukraine has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council today to discuss the Russian strike on a shopping mall as the death toll rose to at least 18. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack “one of the most defiant terrorist acts in European history.”

HAPPENING LATER

Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced for sex trafficking

Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced later today for her sex trafficking conviction connected to her role facilitating the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls. Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December on five of six counts against her, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy. Prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence Maxwell to 30 to 55 years in prison, which is on par with federal sentencing guidelines, though the probation department recommended 20 years.

IN MEMORIAM

Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on “ER” and “Ray Donavan,” has died, her manager confirmed to CNN on Monday. She was 61. A preliminary investigation suggests Mara drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in New York, according to police. There were no signs of foul play, police said. Mara had a list of credits that spanned television and film, but was arguably most recognizable for her roles on “Nash Bridges,” “ER” and “Ray Donovan.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

470

That’s approximately how many reports of illness the popular meal kit service Daily Harvest said it received after recalling one of its products. A slew of people who consumed the product, called French Lentil and Leek Crumbles, reported becoming ill with mysterious symptoms, including extremely elevated liver enzymes. Daily Harvest said it has reached out to impacted customers and is investigating the cause. Some 28,000 units of the product were distributed in the US between April 28 and June 17, according to the company.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’ve got no higher priority than making sure that Americans who are being illegally detained in one way or another around the world come home. That includes Paul Whelan, that includes Brittney Griner, that includes people in a number of other countries.“

— US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, telling CNN this week that officials are pressing for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and other citizens who are classified as “wrongfully detained.” Griner has been held in Russia on allegations of attempted drug smuggling since February 17. A Russian court has scheduled Griner’s trial to start on Friday, according to her lawyer, and ruled that her detention be extended six months pending its outcome.

