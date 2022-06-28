80-foot eucalyptus tree crashes into Aptos condo

By Phil Gomez

Click here for updates on this story

APTOS, California (KSBW) — On Monday, crews removed an 80-foot-long eucalyptus tree that came crashing down on two condominium units Sunday night.

It happened on the 2600 block of Willowbrook Lane in Aptos at about 7 p.m. No one was injured in the tree crash incident.

The tree also severed a water line that flooded four garages. The Red Cross offered emergency housing for the homeowners.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.