GOP’s Kathy Salvi to face Sen. Tammy Duckworth in November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago personal injury lawyer Kathy Salvi has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Illinois. Salvi topped a field of seven candidates Tuesday to win the nod to take on first-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth in November. Duckworth is a veteran of the Iraq War and is very popular in Illinois. Salvi campaigned on a pledge to work to unify the warring factions of her party. She maintains Duckworth is beatable because the fall election will be a vote about the success or failure of the Biden administration.