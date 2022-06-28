Juvenile, 4 adults hospitalized after Dundalk House fire

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were hospitalized after a house fire overnight in Dundalk that damaged three homes, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Units responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 7800 block of Harold Road, where an end rowhouse was ablaze with fire spreading along the roof to adjoining homes, officials said.

Four adults and a juvenile were transported to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to survive, officials said.

BCFD said about 35 fire units responded to the scene and the fire was called under control after 1 a.m.

Investigators found that the fire began on the back deck of a house on the 1800 block of Church Road. Officials said the fire spread quickly, eventually involving three homes, a shed and four automobiles parked in the back yards of the affected homes.

An investigation is ongoing, but officials said there is no evidence that accelerants were used.

