Man accused of taking jewelry off dead man right after fatal accident in Pine Lawn

By KELSEE WARD

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A man is facing charges, accused of taking jewelry off a dead man after he died in a crash in Pine Lawn Sunday.

Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing. Police say he stole from 46-year-old Arthur Fulton right after Fulton was killed in an accident on Jennings Station Road.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. south of Interstate 70 on Jennings Station Road when Fulton pulled his Cadillac CTS out of a driveway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Mercedes-Benz crashed into the Cadillac, causing the Mercedes to catch on fire. Fulton died, the driver of the Mercedes survived.

Before the paramedics and police arrived on the scene, authorities allege that Perry went up to the Cadillac and then took jewelry off Fulton. Perry was later arrested. Police say he confessed to the crime.

Perry is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. The jewelry was later returned to Fulton’s family.

