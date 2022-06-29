UN envoy warns Congo’s M23 rebels are acting like an army

By EDITH M. LEDERER

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Congo is warning that the M23 rebel group has increasingly acted as a conventional army during escalating military action in the country’s volatile east and could threaten the U.N. peacekeeping force charged with protecting civilians. Bintou Keita urged the U.N. Security Council Wednesday to back regional efforts to defuse tensions between Congo and Rwanda over M23 rebels and other armed groups that have raised fears of war between the neighboring countries. She also urged Congo and Rwanda to seize the opportunity to resolve their differences at an upcoming summit hosted by Angola’s president.