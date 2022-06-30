Harmony restored at Wimbledon after doubles bust-up between Tan and Korpatsch

By Amy Woodyatt and Ben Church, CNN

There has been some high drama at Wimbledon this week — but some off-court sniping has, thankfully, been resolved.

France’s Harmony Tan nipped Serena Williams’ hopes of a Wimbledon renaissance in the bud, dramatically knocking the tennis great out in a three-hour first-round epic.

But after receiving plaudits from around the world for her performance, the next day Tan was criticized by her doubles partner, Tamara Korpatsch, for dropping out of their opening match.

“Unfortunately my doubles partner H. Tan retired from our doubles today,” Korpatsch wrote on Instagram on Wednesday after Tan pulled out, reportedly citing fatigue.

“She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here [until] one hour before the match start. I’m very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can’t play my first doubles Grand Slam.”

In her post, Korpatsch said the situation was not “fair” on her, before adding: “If you’re broken after a 3h [three-hour] match the day before, you can’t play professional. That’s my opinion.”

But now, it seems, peace has been restored between the duo.

Korpatsch wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “Me and Harmony have talked and figured out all misunderstandings. She made me clear about her injury now and we already apologized to each other.”

She added she would delete her previous post, and asked fans not to send “insults” to the player.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.