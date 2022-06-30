Missing Monterey diver found dead after 3 hour search

By JOSH COPITCH

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a missing diver.

According to the Monterey Fire Department, a diver went missing off of San Carlos Beach in Monterey around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The diver’s body was pulled out of the water around 3 p.m.

The diver was only identified as a man in his early 30s.

Coast Guard, Monterey police, and state parks are all helping with the search.

