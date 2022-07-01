Germany, Nigeria to sign accord on return of Benin Bronzes

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is set to sign an agreement with Nigeria that paves the way for the return of important sculptures known as the Benin Bronzes that were taken from Africa in the late 19th century. The agreement will be signed in Berlin Friday. Governments and museums in Europe and North America have increasingly sought to resolve ownership disputes over objects looted during colonial times. A British colonial expedition stole the Bronzes along with other treasures from the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin in 1897. The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation said it expects to keep some of the Bronzes on loan from Nigeria. Many of the objects remain in the British Museum, which has resisted calls to return them.