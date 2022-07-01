GoFundMe for victims of train derailment tops $17,000 in just a day

By Nathan Vickers

Click here for updates on this story

DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) — The De Soto community has rallied around two sisters lost in this week’s train derailment.

On Monday, 58-year-old Rachelle Cook and 56-year-old Kim Holsapple were both aboard the Amtrak train that collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, on Monday.

Both women were from De Soto, Kansas.

News of the tragedy has quickly spread through the small town, where even people who did not know the sisters want to help.

Customers at the Shear Images Salon had been talking about the loss through the day, although Cook and Holsapple were not customers.

“This is just such an amazing and loving community,” said Anna Klecker, a nail technician. “When something that tragic happens, the community is super open-hearted.”

A GoFundme page for the sisters has raised more than $17,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The page is verified by GoFundMe.

According to the fundraiser’s creator, the two women were on a four-day getaway with their mother and one of their daughters.

Klecker was confident the town would soon start to rally around the sisters’ family through a community fundraiser or other means.

“We definitely have a heart for others in the community,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.