Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:07 AM

Palm Springs City Council setting aside about $70 million in city’s budget for public safety

Palm Springs City Council approved an overall budget of $230 million.

Out of that sum, almost $72 million is allocated for public safety.

The Palm Springs Police Department is receiving $45.4 million in funds. According to the Desert Sun, the funds will help onboard three new officers, along with a crime analyst and a crime technician.

Along with the Police Department, the Palm Springs Fire Department is receiving $27 million in funds.

These funds will also allow the department to expand their team adding new firefighters.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. tonight as we discuss the new budget, specifically relating to public safety.

News
Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content