Clay County man with dementia reported missing by family
By NICK SLOAN
Click here for updates on this story
CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 69-year-old man.
Stanley Suba left his home at 2700 N. Walrond between 4:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Family members say he was on foot.
Suba is 5′10″, weighs 150 pounds and has been diagnosed with dementia.
He has “salt-and-pepper” gray hair, a white beard and blue eyes with glasses.
He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike slide sandals.
Please call 911 if you see him.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments