$2M bail set for man charged in ambush of Chicago officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Bail has been set at $2 million for a man who prosecutors say shot a Chicago police officer multiple times as the officer stepped off an elevator while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Police said 27-year-old Jalen Vales of Chicago was charged Saturday with attempted murder and aggravated battery of a police officer in the Friday morning shooting. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown says the officer, a 49-year-old man, underwent surgery and was in “serious but stable” condition as of Friday. Chicago police said Sunday that no update on the officer’s condition is available.

