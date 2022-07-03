Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 5 hikers

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of a glacier in Italy’s Alps has broken loose and killed at least five hikers and injuring eight others. Italian RAI state television reported that the fatalities numbered six. But that death toll couldn’t immediately be confirmed. It wasn’t immediately known how many hikers might be missing. The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the involved area of Marmolada peak involved at least five helicopters and rescue dogs on Sunday.