5 people forced from homes after Desert Hot Springs duplex fire

Firefighters were on the scene of a Desert Hot Springs duplex fire early Monday morning.

The flames were reported at the single-story building at 2:35 a.m. on the 66400 block of Desert View Avenue near Palm Drive.

Timothy Bingham of the Riverside County Fire Department told News Channel 3 that Desert Hot Springs Police officers first noticed the flames coming from the back of the building.

"Fire engulfed the four apartments and got into the attic and caused quite a bit of fire damage to the whole complex," Bingham said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help five adults who were forced from their homes.

Police reportedly detained one person at the scene.

There was no word on any injuries or the fire's cause.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates as we get new information.