Fireworks can be triggering for vets with PTSD, traumatic experiences, experts say

By Meghan Mosley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — One of the groups celebrated on Independence Day – veterans, who fought for our freedom – can find the day very difficult.

“Fireworks, every year around the Fourth of July, can be triggering for veterans who have experienced traumatic events, and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Sarah Newman, chief psychologist for the Oklahoma City VA.

The VA said fireworks can trigger memories of experiences veterans have been through, causing anxiety and the desire to be alone this time of year.

But, the VA said, you don’t want to exclude vets from the celebrations.

“Make sure you include them in any 4th of July celebrations,” she said. “Be supportive, and also listen to any stories they have about the military.”

