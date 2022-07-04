July 5th meeting on La Quinta surf park proposal postponed

A special meeting on the La Quinta surf park proposal originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed at the request of the developer.

The meeting was a continuation of the June 7th city council meeting. Councilmembers met to discuss a possible decision on the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project, however, after a 9-hour-long discussion, the council failed to reach a decision.

The council was set to continue the discussion on Tuesday, however, attorneys representing the developers sent a letter to the city last week requesting more time to evaluate comments made during the June 7th meeting.

"We need 60 days to complete our evaluation and responses to the comments we heard at the City Council meeting on June 7th and our meeting today with Lisa Castro and Alena Callimanis. Accordingly, we are requesting that the City postpone the hearing on the Coral Mountain Resort project currently scheduled for July 5, 2022, and continue it to the first available meeting in September - James D. Vaughn, Esq.

City documents show that the staff was going to recommend that the meeting either be re-scheduled for Sept. 20 or at an alternate date sometime in Sept.

Coral Mountain Resort would be built on about 400 acres of undeveloped space at the base of Coral Mountain.

The resort would include a 17-acre private wave pool for surfers located just off Madison Street between Avenues 58 and 60. The surf park experience would be open for the development's residents and hotel guests only at an anticipated cost of $10,000.

The private resort would also include 150 hotel rooms, 600 short-term vacation rentals, and a variety of other recreational facilities.

Outspoken residents voicing have spawned dozens of hours of debate and public meetings.

Some would-be neighbors have voiced their concerns about lighting from high towers, traffic, and noise pollution, also its use of water in the desert, as the state battles continuing water shortages.

A report from the city claims the project would have few impacts.

READ: La Quinta surf park proposal faces wave of backlash, but city study finds few impacts

Last month, News Channel 3 I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl learned that despite the statewide drought declaration and additional water restrictions, the Coachella Valley’s water supply is dramatically better off than most other areas of California.

It took three different meetings for the La Quinta Planning Commission to pass the Environmental Impact Report and part of the project for the city council to approve.

Last year, the developer of the project met with News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia to address some of the concerns from residents.

The developer also met with Jake Ingrassia to address concerns over the impact of lighting on surrounding communities.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.