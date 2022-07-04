Locals celebrate 4th of July with baseball, BBQ and fireworks!

Locals and visitors are celebrating the 4th of July across the Coachella Valley.

In Palm Springs, people gathered in Sunrise Park to picnic and barbecue for the holiday.

Crowds enjoyed the Concert in the Park featuring “Turn the Page, Tribute to Bob Seger”.

Shortly after, people packed the Palm Springs Stadium as the Power plays it's "All Stars Summer Collegiate Game". After a two-year hiatus and much debate, the fireworks show is back after the game.

The "All American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" will begin at 9:15pm at Palm Springs Stadium.

