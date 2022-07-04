Police: 6 dead, 24 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade

Watch live: Another update on the mass shooting is expected at 1 p.m. PT. Watch here:

By MICHAEL TARM and ROGER SCHNEIDER, Associated Press

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, and officers are searching for a suspect, police said Monday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but it was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire.

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.

Police told people: “Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

Highland Park Police said in a statement early Monday afternoon that five people had been killed and 19 people were taken to hospitals. It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 hospitalized.

The police said authorities are still searching for the suspect.

By Eric Levenson, Sara Weisfeldt and Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Police are responding to a shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday in a wealthy suburb outside Chicago, Illinois, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting in Highland Park, about 25 miles north of Chicago, caused hundreds of people to flee and triggered a police response of local, county and state officers. The extent of the injuries was not known.

The city of Highland Park said its Independence Day parade has been canceled and advised people to avoid downtown. The Illinois State Police said its troopers were responding to a “reported active shooter” in an assist role.

One parade attendee, Miles Zaremski, said he heard what he believed to be about 20 to 30 gunshots, in two consecutive spurts of gunfire, at about 10:20 a.m. CT, 20 minutes after the start of the parade. The hail of gunfire caused a stampede of people to flee, he said. He told CNN he saw a number of people bloodied and on the ground and described the scene as chaotic.

US Rep. Brad Schneider, a Democrat who represents the area, confirmed he was on scene during the shooting in a tweet.

“My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure,” he said.

State Rep. Bob Morgan said there have been multiple injuries.

Video taken by a witness, Hugo Aguilera, shows an ambulance turning around on the parade route and a police car with sirens on, as people gathered on the grassy sidewalk. Aerial video from CNN affiliate WLS shows abandoned lawn chairs up and down the parade route amid a heavy police presence.

The July 4th parade was expected to feature floats, marching bands, novelty groups, community entries and other special entertainment, the city said on its website.

It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT at the intersection of Laurel and St. Johns Avenues, and was set to head north on St. Johns Avenue and then west on Central Avenue and continue to Sunset Park, the city said.

The suburb of Highland Park has a population of about 30,000 people and has a per capita income of about $90,000, nearly triple the US average, according to US Census data.

The nearby suburbs of Deerfield and Evanston canceled their July 4th parades in the wake of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.