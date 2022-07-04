Recovery underway for Boulder City woman who reportedly fell off jet ski at Lake Mead

By Caitlin Lilly

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The National Park Service announced Thursday that it is searching for an adult female at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to a news release, at approximately 6:15 a.m., authorities at Lake Mead received an emergency call reporting two people having fallen off a jet ski near Lake Mead’s Boulder Islands.

One individual, a male, has been found while the second individual, a female, has not been seen since going into the water, the release states. Authorities note that neither person were wearing life jackets.

On Friday, U.S. Park Rangers released more information on the missing woman, identifying her as a Boulder City woman by the name of Lily. Lily is 22 years old with long brown hair dyed red, is 5′2″ tall and weighs 110-120 lbs. Lily was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a white shirt. Lily also has a tattoo on her left forearm of a “Captain’s wheel.”

Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue is assisting National Park Service rangers with the search.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.