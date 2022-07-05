Gunshot death of 3-year-old child in Iowa is under investigation

By KCCI Staff

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) — An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy died from apparent gunshot injuries.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 3-year-old Damaria Sanders, of Coralville, died Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The boy suffered gunshot wounds earlier that day inside his residence in Coralville.

The circumstances leading up to and immediately following the incident in question are being investigated by the Coralville Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

