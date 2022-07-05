High surgery standards earn local weight loss center national recognition

By EIN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BLACKFOOT (eastidahonews.com) — The following is a news release from Bingham Healthcare.

BLACKFOOT – The No. 1 choice for patients in eastern Idaho seeking surgical treatment for obesity and related conditions continues to be Empower – Bingham Healthcare’s Weight Loss Center. Since 2012, they have been the only accredited Bariatric Center of Excellence throughout the region, and they are pleased to announce that they continue to be nationally recognized for the highest standards in bariatric surgery.

“Everyone worked so hard for this achievement, and we are extremely proud to have received this level of accreditation,” said Stewart Elvis Rendón, MD, fellowship-trained bariatric surgeon and board-certified general surgeon at Bingham Healthcare. “Our program is highly successful because of our dedicated team members who collaborate with one another. While working closely with our patients, and providing them with all of their weight-loss options, we assist with the most successful and healthy path for them.”’

Empower has been renewed once again as a Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) Accredited Center – Comprehensive. This means that after a stringent accreditation process, which occurs every three years, the Bariatric Surgery Program at Bingham was recognized for meeting the highest standards for delivering safe, high-quality, and proficient bariatric patient care.

The accreditation as a Comprehensive Center comes from the MBSAQIP, a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

“Our commitment to quality and compassionate patient-centered care begins with well-trained staff and leadership from surgeons who participate in meetings throughout the year to review outcomes,” said Jennifer White, RN, bariatric program coordinator at Empower. “We seek continuous improvement to enhance the structure, process, and outcomes of our weight loss center. We work hard to ensure our patients receive the support and education they need for a successful surgery and combine that with love and compassion after surgery.”

The MBSAQIP Standards ensure that bariatric surgical patients receive a multidisciplinary program, not just a surgical procedure, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. Empower – Bingham Healthcare’s Weight Loss Center offers preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for their patients who undergo weight-loss surgery.

The surgical team at Empower provides a breadth of surgical weight loss options, including the gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. They also assist patients who need to convert a lap band to a sleeve gastrectomy or gastric bypass.

To earn this highest level of designation, Empower met essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure, and protocols for care, ensuring their ability to support patients with severe obesity. They also participated in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement. The standards are specified in the MBSAQIP Resources for Optimal Care of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Patient 2019, published by the ACS and ASMBS.

Empower also had to undergo an extensive approval process that included a virtual inspection by an experienced bariatric surgeon, who reviewed the center’s structure, process, and clinical outcomes data. They were awarded the highest level of designation based on how many patients they served annually and the type of procedures they provide.

“I am 59 years old and have struggled with my weight since junior high school,” said Empower patient, Johnell. “I had tried many weight-loss programs to lose some weight, but only to gain it all back—plus some. I have had some health problems; I am a cancer survivor and I have fibromyalgia. My weight loss journey with the Empower program has helped me feel better in my joints, knees, and every day walking. Anybody who is thinking about getting the surgery and is scared, it saved my life and it can save your life too. I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me at Empower to get healthy.”

Empower has a knowledgeable team of insurance authorization specialists, dietitians, nurses, and mental health providers who work in concert with one another to ensure a patient has optimal success in reaching their weight-loss goals. Patients seeking surgical treatment for severe obesity and its related conditions have a high-quality choice for receiving treatment at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care in Eastern Idaho.

“We are honored to operate the only Bariatric Center of Excellence in Eastern Idaho and to have received the Comprehensive Center Accreditation,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “We strive for the highest level of quality in all we do. This accreditation is evidence of the world-class care individuals will receive from our caring and compassionate staff as they embark on this life-changing journey.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.