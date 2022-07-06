Bette Midler and Macy Gray address backlash over comments deemed transphobic

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bette Midler and Macy Gray have each responded to criticism some recent comments they made were transphobic.

Midler was slammed for tweeting, “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!”

“They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators, and even ‘people with vaginas’!,” her tweet reads. “Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

On Tuesday, the “Hocus Pocus” star retweeted an opinion piece from the New York Times and wrote,” PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd.”

“There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that,” her tweet concluded.

Gray made some upset after she appeared on Fox Nation’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored” and commented, “I will say this and everyone’s gonna hate me but as a woman, just because you go change your (body) parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

On Tuesday, Gray said in a statement to “Entertainment Tonight” that “I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one.”

“My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don’t hate anyone,” she said. “I respect everyone’s right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth.”

