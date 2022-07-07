‘A nightmare:’ Mother of missing boy speaks out as search continues on Greenville County river

By AMANDA SHAW AND ALVIEANN CHANDLER

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WHNS) — The search resumed Thursday morning for a missing boy last seen playing near the Saluda River.

The family said 12-year-old Ayden Chastain was at the water with a neighbor.

According to deputies, the kids were playing near the river at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Chastain fell in and never resurfaced.

His mother, Rissa Lewis, spoke to FOX Carolina’s Lindsey Gibbs on Thursday morning. She said Ayden is usually home playing video games.

Lewis said the boys were supervised but, “It’s like, a blink, and he’s just not here now.”

“I’m shaking because it just is a nightmare,” Lewis said. “It really is a nightmare.”

K-9 officers and about 85 people were searching for the boy as of 9:22 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. They had a Dive Team and people in boats to help with the searching.

According to deputies, the weather affected the search because the rain increased currents.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County Emergency Management were also on scene.

Around 11 p.m., the search was suspended but crews returned at 7 a.m. to continue looking for Ayden.

